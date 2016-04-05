Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots sales miss estimates

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported quarterly net sales that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by a weak flu season and low reimbursement rates.
Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $930 million, or 85 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.04 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a non-cash gain of $814 million.
Net sales for the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count rose 13.6 percent to $30.18 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $30.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.