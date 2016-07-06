Drugstore operator Walgreens quarterly sales rise 2.4 pct

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by demand for Medicare Part D drugs and non-pharmacy products in the United States.
The company's net sales rose to $29.5 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $28.8 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.10 billion, or $1.01 per share, from $1.30 billion, or $1.18 per share.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system