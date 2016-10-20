UPDATE 3-Walgreens sees Rite Aid deal closing in early 2017

* Reports 4th-qtr adj. profit of $1.07/shr vs est. $0.99
* Forecasts FY adj. profit of $4.85-$5.20/shr, includes Rite
Aid
* Extends end date of merger to Jan. 27
* Expects to divest stores for deal approval by 2016 end
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 20 Drugstore chain Walgreens said it
expected its Rite Aid acquisition to close three months
later than planned, and included the smaller rival's profit in
its full-year forecast, suggesting the company expected the deal
to win regulatory approval.
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which also reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, were up 3.7 percent at
$80.04 on Thursday morning. Rite Aid's shares were up 4.5
percent at $6.96.
The No. 1 U.S. drugstore operator by store count said it
expected to divest the 500-1,000 stores it needs to shed to win
approval for the $9.4 billion acquisition by the end of 2016,
and now expects the deal to close on Jan. 27.
Reports on Wednesday that supermarket chain Kroger Co
is questioning whether to proceed with buying divested stores
from Walgreens cast doubts on the deal's future.
Multibillion-dollar deals, particularly in healthcare, have
been facing more scrutiny from U.S. antitrust authorities
recently, with many being scrapped or undergoing lengthy
approval processes, for fear of creating a monopoly situation.
Walgreens forecast adjusted profit of $4.85-$5.20 per share
for the fiscal year ending August 2017, which included 5-12
cents per share from Rite Aid.
"From the fact that we have included some part of Rite Aid
potential profit now in our guidance, you can really understand
that we are confident about this deal," Chief Executive Stefano
Pessina said on a post-earnings conference call.
The midpoint of Walgreens' forecast range met the average
analyst estimate of $5.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Walgreens wants to buy Rite Aid to widen its U.S. footprint
and negotiate for lower drug costs.
"The longer the (merger) process takes the more likely it is
to close as it signals a delay in sorting out the divestiture
package vs. a true blockage by FTC," Evercore ISI analyst Ross
Muken said.
Walgreens reported a profit of $1.07 per share in the fourth
quarter ended Aug. 31, excluding items, beating the average
analyst estimate of 99 cents.
Walgreens said in June it met its goal of achieving $1
billion in synergies from its Boots Alliance acquisition. It is
also working on a multi-year plan to cut $1.5 billion in costs
by its fiscal year end, including by closing about 200 stores
and reorganizing operations.
Sales rose marginally to $28.64 billion, missing the average
estimate of $29.06 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto and Shounak Dasgupta)