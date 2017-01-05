Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a weak euro and pound and lower reimbursements for generic drugs.
Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $28.50 billion from $29.03 billion.
Walgreens, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its $9.5 billion takeover of smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, said it expects to close the deal early this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: