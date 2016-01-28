UPDATE 2-Walgreens suspends Theranos lab services at California store

(Adds Theranos statement in paragraph 6 and 7)
Jan 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, said it was immediately suspending
laboratory services by Theranos, a blood-testing startup, at a
store in California.
Walgreens said it has told Theranos to immediately stop
sending any lab tests provided through Theranos Wellness Centers
at Walgreens to be analyzed at its lab in Newark, California.
The news comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services said that Theranos' deficient practices at the
Newark lab posed "immediate jeopardy to patient health and
safety".
Walgreens said that it will not send any patient samples to
the Newark lab until Theranos addresses all issues raised by the
CMS.
Walgreens has in recent weeks debated whether to also close
the 40 Theranos centers in Arizona, the WSJ said on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PDqcqz)
A Theranos spokeswoman said on Thursday that the CMS's
findings did not apply to the whole lab in California and did
not relate to the its lab in Arizona, where it processes about
95 percent of its tests.
The company is working with regulators to fix this issue,
the Theranos spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
A Walgreens spokesman declined to comment on the WSJ report.
Theranos conducts a wide range of tests with one drop of
blood from a finger-stick using its Nanotainers, rather than the
large vial typically collected.
The firm has been in the spotlight after reports in the Wall
Street Journal suggested that its blood-testing devices were
flawed and had problems with accuracy.
