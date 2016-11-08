Walgreens sues Theranos for breach of contract, seeks $140 mln

Nov 8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc sued
Theranos Inc on Tuesday, seeking $140 million in damages while
accusing its onetime lab-testing partner of breaching a
contract, according to court records.
The company's Walgreen Co unit filed the lawsuit in federal
court in Wilmington, Delaware, five months after the drugstore
chain announced it was ending its relationship with
Theranos.
Details of the lawsuit were unclear, as Walgreens filed it
under seal, citing a confidentiality agreement between the two
companies. A Walgreens spokesman declined to comment.
In a statement, Theranos said it was "disappointed"
Walgreens filed the lawsuit. Theranos claimed Walgreens has
"consistently failed to meet its commitments to Theranos" and
mishandled the companies' partnership.
"We will respond vigorously to Walgreens' unfounded
allegations, and will seek to hold Walgreens responsible for the
damage it has caused to Theranos and its investors," Theranos
said.
Theranos was founded by CEO Elizabeth Holmes in 2003 to
develop a blood-testing device that would deliver quicker
results using only a drop of blood.
The Palo Alto, California-based company ran into trouble
after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles
beginning in October 2015 suggesting its blood-testing devices
were flawed and inaccurate.
In June, Walgreens announced that it was terminating its
relationship with Theranos and closing operations at 40
blood-draw sites that the Silicon Valley company ran in Arizona
at Walgreens' stores.
The decision came after Walgreens in January decided to halt
Theranos laboratory testing services at its Palo Alto location.
The case is Walgreen Co v. Theranos Inc, U.S. District
Court, District of Delaware, No. 16-01040.
