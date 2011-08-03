CORRECTED-BRIEF-Walgreens July sales up 4.7 percent

(Corrects same-store sales number in third bullet point)

Aug 3 Walgreen Co : * Walgreens July sales increase 4.7 percent * Auto Alert - July sales rose 4.7 percent to $5.82 billion * Auto Alert - July same store sales rose 2.7 percent * Says total front-end sales increased 6.8 percent in July * Says comparable store front-end sales increased 4.8 percent * Says customer traffic in comparable stores increased 1.4 percent and basket size increased 3.4 percent * Says prescriptions filled at comparable stores increased 1.3 percent in July