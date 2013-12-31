Walgreen offers month of prescriptions to backlogged Obamacare enrollees

Dec 30 Walgreen Co said on Monday it
will provide a month's supply of certain prescriptions at no
upfront cost to U.S. participants who have not yet received a
plan identification number under President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.
The offering comes as U.S. government officials struggle to
roll out the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Myriad enrollment problems have dogged the site's website,
HealthCare.gov, since its October launch and many insurance
companies have said they are not getting accurate enrollee
information to be able to process required forms.
Walgreen, the largest drug store chain in the United States,
said customers who have enrolled in Obamacare, but don't have an
ID yet from an insurer, can bring proof of their enrollment from
now through the end of January to a Walgreen's pharmacy.
The pharmacy staff will verify their enrollment and provide
up to a month of generic medication at no upfront cost, the
company said in a statement.
As soon as the customer receives the ID number, Walgreen
will process the insurance claim and the customer at that time
may be responsible for any co-pay, Walgreen spokeswoman
Markeisha Marshall said.
The company wanted to make sure customers had no
interruption in their prescriptions, Marshall said.
Walgreen said it was working with the White House and other
federal agencies about Obamacare's implementation. The company
said its offer does not include so-called "complex therapy
medications."