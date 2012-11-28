DEA probes Walgreens pharmacies over drug diversion in Florida

* DEA continues to pressure Florida pharmacies
* Moves come amid crackdown on prescription drug abuse
* Issues three orders to show cause to Walgreens pharmacies
By Toni Clarke
Nov 28 The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
is probing three Walgreen Co pharmacies in Florida in
connection with a wide-ranging investigation of the diversion of
prescription drugs for illicit use.
The Miami Field Division of the DEA issued the pharmacies
with orders to show cause - notifications that are given to
facilities requiring them to prove why they should be allowed to
keep their licenses.
The pharmacies affected are Walgreens #04727 in Fort Pierce;
Walgreens #03629 in Hudson; and Walgreens #06997 in Oviedo.
The actions by the DEA do not immediately prevent the
pharmacies from handling or distributing potentially addictive
controlled substances such as sedatives and narcotic
pain-killers.
However, Special Agent in Charge Mark R. Trouville, of the
DEA's Miami Field Division, said the diversion of prescription
drugs continues to be a "great concern for the DEA."
A spokesman for Walgreens, Jim Graham, said the company
stopped accepting prescriptions for certain controlled
substances at these pharmacies last May in a bid to show its
willingness to work with the DEA.
"We have taken a number of steps since mid-2011 to enhance
our monitoring and reporting criteria," he said in an e-mail.
"These actions have resulted in a 35 percent drop in the number
of tablets dispensed by our pharmacies in Florida for the most
commonly abused pain management drug between June 2011 and March
2012."
The pharmacy's actions have included enhancing its ordering
and inventory reporting requirements to limit quantities of
several controlled substances with high risk potential, Graham
said.
In April the DEA said it would inspect six Walgreens
pharmacies and its Florida distribution center after the agency
noticed a jump in purchases of the painkiller oxycodone. On
September 14, the distribution center's registration was
suspended. An administrative hearing is scheduled to begin on
that matter on January 7, 2013.
The DEA has been ratcheting up its focus on drug wholesalers
and pharmacies over the past year as attempts to battle what the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls a prescription
drug abuse epidemic. Deaths from narcotic pain-killers now
exceed those of heroin and cocaine combined.
Florida has long been considered the epicenter of
prescription drug abuse and the DEA has dismantled dozens of
"pill mills" - sham pain clinics whose doctors write
prescriptions for thousands of pain pills to drug dealers and
addicts.
The DEA said the pharmacies who received the orders may file
a written request with the agency within 30 days for an
opportunity to have an administrative hearing to determine
whether their right to sell controlled substances should be
revoked.