MOVES-Walker Crips names Alison Pickup senior investment manager

June 4 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Alison Pickup as senior investment portfolio manager in its York office.

Pickup, who has 20 years of experience in financial services, has worked as divisional director at Brewin Dolphin.

She will be responsible for managing portfolios for individuals, trusts and charities, Walker Crips said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

