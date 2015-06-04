MOVES-Walker Crips names Alison Pickup senior investment manager

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Alison Pickup as senior investment portfolio manager in its York office.
Pickup, who has 20 years of experience in financial services, has worked as divisional director at Brewin Dolphin.
She will be responsible for managing portfolios for individuals, trusts and charities, Walker Crips said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures