MOVES-Christine Little joins Walker Crips as operations manager

May 20 London-based investment manager Walker Crips Group Plc appointed Christine Little operations manager.

Little will be responsible for managing the operations of the group's wealth management and pensions business, the company said.

She joins from wealth manager Ashcourt Rowan, where she was the head of business quality. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

