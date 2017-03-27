MOVES-Walker Crips names Clive Bouch non-executive director

March 27 Financial services firm Walker Crips Group Plc appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board.

Bouch will join the board's remuneration and nominations committees and also chair the company's audit committee.

Bouch is a non-executive director of the Steamship Mutual Underwriting Associations and chairs the audit committees at Invesco UK and Towergate Insurance. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)