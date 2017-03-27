MOVES-Walker Crips names Clive Bouch non-executive director

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Financial services firm Walker Crips Group Plc appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board.
Bouch will join the board's remuneration and nominations committees and also chair the company's audit committee.
Bouch is a non-executive director of the Steamship Mutual Underwriting Associations and chairs the audit committees at Invesco UK and Towergate Insurance. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017