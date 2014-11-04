版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 21:18 BJT

MOVES-Walker Crips names Sue White as investment manager

Nov 4 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Sue White as investment manager to its Birmingham office.

White joins from EFG Harris Allday, where she worked for 11 years.

White has 30 years of investment management experience and specializes in advisory and discretionary private client stockbroking. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
