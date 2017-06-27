WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates

| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 Two former and one current
executive of the shipping company Wallenius Wilhemsen Logistics
AS (WWL) have been indicted on charges of fixing the
prices of some international ocean shipping, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Tuesday.
Former executives Arild Iversen and Anders Boman were
indicted in November 2016 along with current executive Kai
Kraass, the department said. The indictment was unsealed on
Tuesday.
Iversen is a former WWL chief executive, Boman was head of
the Asian business for WWL and Kraass was Head of Commercial,
Region Europe, according to the complaint filed with the U.S.
District Court for the District of Maryland.
WWL and three other companies have pleaded guilty to
price-fixing. WWL was sentenced to pay a fine of $98.9 million,
the department said.
"The indictment unsealed today is yet another step in the
Division's efforts to restore competition in the shipping
industry," said acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch
of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a
statement. "WWL has pleaded guilty. Now we are working to ensure
that its executives who conspired to suppress competition at the
expense of American consumers will be held accountable."
Attempts to reach Iverson, Boman and Kraass for comment were
unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)