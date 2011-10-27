RPT-Advisers use Wall St protests to advertise services

(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text)
* Not "fat cats on Wall Street," one adviser says
* Small town advisers use protests to market themselves
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 27 While the Occupy Wall Street protests
have been a thorn in the side to much of the financial services
industry, independent advisers are using the backlash to tout
their services.
Across smaller U.S. cities and towns, independent advisers
are using the protests as a talking point to potential clients
and reinforcing one simple message: We are not them.
"We are making a bigger point to position our firm as Main
Street, not ... Wall Street," said Marla Mason, vice president
at Presidential Brokerage, a Greenwood Village, Colorado-based
registered investment adviser with $400 million in assets under
management.
Mason, who also provides on-air market updates to four
local radio stations, has been using air time to distance her
firm from the big Wall Street banks. She's telling listeners
and clients that her firm isn't "beholden to any big investment
bank."
Advisers are setting up a clear dichotomy between their
role and that of many brokers at big Wall Street firms, whose
goal is to sell the firm's products, not to look out for the
clients' best interests.
"Clients are asking us where we stand in and we tell them
that people on Wall Street are not necessarily fiduciaries, but
we are," said Cindy Golub, a principal at G-Squared Advisory, a
Westchester, New York-based financial planning firm. "We aren't
the fat cats on Wall Street."
For years, independent registered investment advisers have
promoted the idea that they are held to a higher fiduciary
standard, under which they must recommend only investments that
are in a client's best interests whether it makes the adviser
the most money or not. Brokers, on the other hand, are only
required to recommend investments that are "suitable" for
clients, based on factors such as age and risk tolerance. That
means a broker can push products that pay bigger fees than
others, regardless of the best interest of a client.
That's not exactly scintillating conversation most of the
time. Advisers say that in the past clients would barely pay
attention to such explanations. But the long protest in New
York City -- at 41 days and counting -- that has spread to
other states and countries has changed that.
"We are having more conversations about the protests and
it's a great lead-in to this discussion about what (fiduciary)
means," Golub said.
Clients are now expressing concern about how advisers are
paid and are asking questions about conflicts of interest, said
Samuel Scott, Sunrise Advisors Inc., a Leawood, Kansas-based
registered investment adviser with $225 million in assets under
management.
Investors, sparked partly by the protests, are also asking
more in-depth questions when looking for an adviser, said
Samantha Craig Vient, a certified financial planner with Craig
& Associates LLP, an Orange, California-based registered
investment adviser.
Over the past few weeks, Vient said she has received more
calls from prospective clients pressing her to prove her
independence and asking for details about how she gets paid. In
the past she would be the one who had to brind up what it meant
to be independent and fee-based.
"Now investors have clearly done their homework," she
said.
Some advisers are going so far as to show support for
protesters and sending a second message: We are with you.
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) withdrew its sponsorship of
a credit union fund-raising dinner last week because it was
honoring Occupy Wall Street. Frank Congemi, an LPL Financial
LLC adviser, quickly stepped in and agreed to pay the $5,000
sponsorship.
"I am doing this because this is something my clients would
want me to do," said Congemi, who manages $70 million in
assets. "They want me to do anything I can to get us out of
this mess."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew)