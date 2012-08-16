Wall Street bonuses to rise moderately in 2012-pay consultant

* Traders likely to see biggest bonus bumps in 2012
* Investment banking only area expected to get some bonus
cuts
* Libor scandal, other errors to weigh on pay at some firms
Aug 16 Bonuses are expected to rise at a
"moderate" pace across Wall Street this year, with senior
executives getting up to 10 percent increases, according to a
report on Thursday by the compensation consulting firm Johnson
Associates.
Trading divisions are likely to be the biggest bonus winners
this year, according to the firm's estimates. Bond traders are
expected to see bumps of 10 to 20 percent, while equities
traders should see hikes of 5 to 15 percent, Johnson Associates
said.
The firm predicted that bonuses will be stable at a minimum
for all business lines except investment banking, where
dealmaking revenue has been going through a tough patch. There,
Johnson Associates estimates that bonuses will range from a 10
percent drop to a 5 percent increase.
Of eight investment and commercial banks for which Johnson
Associates projected 2012 pay, it expects just two to report
lower overall bonus pools than the previous year. The firm
predicted that bonuses will remain flat for five out of 10 asset
management firms it covers, and drop for just one.
Senior executives are likely to get bonuses at least equal
to last year's payout, and up to 10 percent higher than 2011,
Johnson Associates said. Those estimates exclude executives
whose pay is detailed in proxy filings, because of public
pressure to keep a lid on Wall Street pay.
The consulting firm also predicted that recent scandals on
Wall Street will weigh on compensation at individual firms that
are caught in the headlines.
For instance, Barclays PLC agreed to pay more than
$450 million in June to settle allegations that it fixed the
London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor. More than a dozen
other banks are being investigated by regulators for possible
Libor manipulation.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has also been in the headlines
for a bad derivatives bet may cost the bank at least $6 billion,
while Knight Capital Group Inc required an industry
rescue after bad software coding led the firm to post a $440
million trading loss.
"Libor scandal, errant trades, and other high profile errors
and losses weighs on an already hampered investor confidence,
and payouts of firms experiencing specific issues," Johnson
Associates said.