Wall Street Journal to launch German website

FRANKFURT Aug 15 News Corp (NWSA.O) will launch a German language online edition of the Wall Street Journal in December, German daily Handelsblatt said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition.

News Corp will invest a large single-digit million euro sum, and hire 10 staff for the website, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

The site will not require subscriptions, and will rely on advertising, Handelsblatt said. There are no plans to launch a print edition, Handelsblatt said.

News Corp has a German language content provider in its Dow Jones Newswires Germany business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Robert MacMillan)