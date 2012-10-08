版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 20:07 BJT

Wal-Mart, Amex launch Bluebird bank account alternative

Oct 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and American Express Co are teaming up to offer customers an alternative to debit and checking accounts, the companies said on Monday.

The product, called Bluebird, will allow for deposits by smartphone and mobile bill paying, with no minimum balance, monthly, annual or overdraft fees.

Bluebird will be available next week online and in more than 4,000 Walmart stores in the United States, they said.

