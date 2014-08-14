British supermarket Asda's Q2 like-for-like sales up 0.5 pct

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
LONDON Aug 14 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart, posted a 0.5 percent rise in second-quarter underlying sales in a tough grocery market seeing its slowest growth in a decade.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual sales and is vying with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No. 2 grocer, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.5 percent in the 10 weeks to June 30, versus the same period last year.
The outcome is an improvement on its first quarter performance when like-for-like sales rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.