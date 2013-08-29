Wal-Mart ready to loan $50 million to Bangladesh factories

Aug 29 Wal-Mart Stores Inc told
investors on Thursday that it could provide up to $50 million in
low-interest loans or other types of payments to Bangladesh
factory owners for building improvements.
The money is part of the more than $100 million in loans and
access to capital that a group of North American companies
including Wal-Mart and Gap Inc pledged in July. The
Bangladesh central bank would need to approve any foreign
currency loan. Details about lending rates also need to be
finalized.
A massive push for improved factory conditions in Bangladesh
comes after 1,129 workers were killed in the collapse of a
garment plant in April and another 112 people perished in a
factory fire there in November.
In July, North American companies including Wal-Mart created
the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, which is separate
from a European-led group including a larger number of retailers
and union groups known as the Accord on Fire and Building Safety
in Bangladesh. The North American plan was criticized by groups
that think the European-led plan including binding arbitration
is stronger.
Wal-Mart is speaking with the central bank of Bangladesh as
it tries to figure out the best way to fund factory safety
improvements, whether through loans, earlier payments for
shipments or other methods, global Chief Compliance Officer Jay
Jorgensen told analysts and investors on a call on Thursday.
The call, run by Wal-Mart's investor relations staff, was
not made publicly available. Wal-Mart confirmed details of the
call that were presented to the company by Reuters. A transcript
of the call is expected to be posted by Friday.
Wal-Mart has become more vocal about its activities in
Bangladesh over the past several months, for example posting a
list of banned factories online in May. Some investors have
pressed the company for more details, and a few of those on
Thursday's call thanked it for its more transparent approach.
"It's still somewhat unclear what is the right way to best
take care of the workers in Bangladesh," said Citi Managing
Director Deborah Weinswig, who rates Wal-Mart a "buy."
Wal-Mart is considering several options including paying
factories for orders more promptly; paying for orders even
before products are delivered, either through a loan or through
payment; or having a bank issue a loan with the retailer
standing behind it as kind of a credit guarantee in order to
keep the interest rate lower, Jorgensen said.
The North American alliance said in July that some companies
have offered more than $100 million in loans and access to
capital, in order to help the owners of factories they do
business with make necessary safety improvements. Gap is part of
that group and said in October it would loan vendors up to $20
million for safety improvements. It was not immediately clear
how much other companies are set to offer.
The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR), a
group of faith-based and socially responsible investors, wants
Wal-Mart and other retailers to join the European accord. That
initiative could have the biggest impact, especially if more
companies work together, said Reverend David Schilling, ICCR's
senior program director. He said he was not on Thursday's call
but spoke with Wal-Mart about Bangladesh last week.
"There's a greater likelihood of success if there's a
multi-stakeholder collaborative process," said Schilling, adding
that having funds for loans is a good step in the overall
efforts.
The Bangladesh factory that burned in November was making
Wal-Mart's Faded Glory clothing without the retailer's consent.
Since then, Wal-Mart's efforts have included a no-tolerance
policy for unauthorized sourcing.
Wal-Mart has also started thorough inspections of the
roughly 280 Bangladesh factories it gets goods from. Engineers
often find dozens of things to fix, both small and large, and
factories are given a set time for remediation, Jorgensen said.
"We're not talking about millions of dollars per factory.
We're talking about tens of thousands of dollars per factory for
the reports that I've seen," he said, stressing that he had seen
only a small number of reports.