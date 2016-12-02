Wal-Mart to settle U.S. lawsuit over benefits for same-sex spouses

Dec 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday said
it would pay $7.5 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit claiming it
discriminated against gay employees nationwide by denying health
benefits to their spouses.
Wal-Mart and lawyers for Jacqueline Cote, the worker who
filed the 2015 lawsuit in federal court in Boston, said in a
court filing that the money may be split among more than 1,000
people who were denied spousal benefits between 2011 and 2014,
when Wal-Mart changed its policy.
The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.
Sally Welborn, a senior vice president at Bentonville,
Arkansas-based Wal-Mart, said in a statement that diversity and
inclusion were among the company's core values.
"We will continue to not distinguish between same and
opposite sex spouses when it comes to the benefits we offer
under our health insurance plan," she said.
Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer, began offering
health insurance benefits to same-sex spouses in 2014, a year
after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision of the
federal Defense of Marriage Act that denied benefits to married
gay couples.
Cote, who has worked at Wal-Mart stores in Maine and
Massachusetts since 1999, said in the lawsuit that her wife,
Diana Smithson, developed cancer in 2012 and Wal-Mart's denial
of insurance coverage led to more than $150,000 in medical debt.
Smithson died in March.
Cote in a statement on Friday said she was pleased with the
settlement.
"It's a relief to bring this chapter of my life to a close,"
she said.
Federal employment discrimination laws do not explicitly
provide protections for gay workers. But LGBT groups and the
Obama administration have aggressively pushed the argument that
bias against gay people is a form of sex discrimination, and
three federal appeals courts are currently considering that
claim.
The case is Jacqueline Cote v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S.
District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No.
15-cv-12945.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Shumaker)