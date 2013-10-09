RPT-Wal-Mart and partner Bharti Enterprises call off India JV

MUMBAI Oct 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
its Indian partner Bharti Enterprises are breaking up their
joint venture and will independently own and operate separate
businesses in the country, the companies said in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, will acquire
Bharti's 50 percent stake in Bharti Wal-Mart Pvt Ltd, which runs
about 20 wholesale stores in India under the Best Price Modern
Wholesale brand, and will run the business independently.
As part of their agreement, Bharti will acquire the
compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) held by Wal-Mart in
Cedar Support Services, a company owned and controlled by
Bharti.
India last year allowed foreign supermarket companies to own
up to 51 percent of their local operations, but no company has
applied to enter the country under the rule.
Wal-Mart will work with the government to create conditions
that enable foreign direct investment in India's supermarket
sector, the statement added.