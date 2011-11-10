Walmart moves Black Friday to Thanksgiving night

* Walmart unveils holiday specials earlier
* "Black Friday" deals to start at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving
* Latest indicator of retailers' early holiday push
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) plans to
beat other U.S. retailers to the punch by starting "Black
Friday" on Thanksgiving night rather than wait until the wee
hours of Friday for the traditional start of the high stakes
holiday shopping season.
Announcing its offers on Nov. 10, as opposed to Nov. 22 as
it did last year, also prevents leaks about its deals from
being revealed on the Web by someone else.
While the holiday shopping season traditionally kicks off
on the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, the push
to sell Christmas presents and other items has been moving
earlier and earlier in recent years.
Walmart held a special sale last Saturday to get a
jump-start on the holiday season, while stores such as Staples
Inc (SPLS.O) and Websites such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and
Toysrus.com have been offering specials this month.
Target Corp (TGT.N) said it does not plan to unveil its
Black Friday deals until the day before Thanksgiving, when
shoppers can see its advertisement online, but it has already
had holiday-themed offers.
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said deals on toys,
home items and clothing will begin at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving,
followed by electronics deals at midnight and other offers at 8
a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
After disappointing results, Walmart has vowed to match or
beat competitors' prices as it tries to once again be seen as
the destination for low prices.
While many of its stores have been open on Thanksgiving
before, in the past Walmart waited until Friday to push
specific bargains.
"Our customers told us they would rather stay up late to
shop than get up early," Duncan Mac Naughton, chief
merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Last year, the National Retail Foundation found the number
of people who began their "Black Friday" shopping at midnight
had tripled to 9.5 percent of shoppers.
Target, Macy's Inc (M.N) and others plan to open stores at
midnight after Thanksgiving this year.
While there are some big discounts on limited items at
Walmart, some offers do not appear to be that enticing.
For example, at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) Xbox360 4GB with Kinect and a $50 Walmart gift card
will sell for $199.96. The console -- without a gift card --
was priced at $299 on Walmart's website on Wednesday. An 8 GB
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPod Touch will sell for $195 at midnight on
Nov. 25. But the same item was priced at $189 on Walmart.com on
Wednesday after the chain lowered its online price to keep up
with competitors.
Walmart opened many of its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day
in 2010 and kept them open overnight, a tactic it adopted after
an employee was trampled to death on Black Friday in 2008.
This year, most Walmart stores will be open on
Thanksgiving, unless they are required to close by local and
state law.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Andre
Grenon)