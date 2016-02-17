RPT-INSIGHT-Lost in translation: Wal-Mart stumbles hard in Brazil

(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Brad Haynes and Nathan Layne
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil/BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, Feb 17 (Reuters)
- W hen Wal-Mart Stores Inc first expanded into Brazil's
midwestern farm-belt city of Campo Grande seven years ago, the
economy was booming and executives were eager to open stores
even in sub-prime locations on one-way streets heading out of
town.
It didn't last. At the end of December, the U.S. retailer
closed both of its Maxxi brand cash-and-carry stores in Campo
Grande as part of a restructuring that shuttered 60 locations
across Brazil, including some Supercenters. Shoppers said the
stores could not compete on assortment, price or location.
"It was never clear who Maxxi was for. It wasn't cheap
enough for the poor. But there was no appeal for the middle
class," said Ordecy Gossler, 40, a public accountant filling his
cart with cleaning supplies and toilet paper at Atacadão, a
rival chain run by France's Carrefour.
"When they announced in December that both Maxxis were
closing, no one in my office knew where they were."
Today, Wal-Mart has just one Supercenter left in this city
of 850,000 people, whose demographic of thrifty shoppers had
once seemed suited to the world's largest retailer. It shuttered
the city's other one at the end of the year, as traffic dwindled
in the shopping mall it was meant to anchor.
The retreat from Campo Grande is emblematic of Wal-Mart's
broader issues in Brazil, a once-red-hot destination for foreign
retailers and other companies that has turned stone cold. And
the lackluster performance in Latin America's largest economy
shows how tactics that helped Wal-Mart build success in the U.S.
sometimes get badly lost in translation overseas.
International results have been anemic, despite $22 billion
in capital investment over the past five years. Wal-Mart last
year generated a 4.5 percent operating profit margin from
international markets, well below the 7.4 percent return posted
from the U.S.
Seeking higher returns, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon in
October announced a strategic review of the company's global
assets. Some securities analysts have speculated Wal-Mart could
exit Brazil, as well as other markets in Latin America where it
is already closing an additional 55 stores.
The pullback in Brazil also has some worrying echoes of
previous Wal-Mart debacles overseas, including South Korea and
Germany, two markets it abandoned in 2006.
LABOR PROBLEMS
Brazil in particular has been dogged by poor locations,
inefficient operations, labor troubles and uncompetitive prices
-- with some of the problems baked in during an aggressive,
decade-long growth surge, according to interviews with a dozen
former and current Wal-Mart executives, as well as analysts,
shoppers and store employees.
For a graphic showing some of Wal-Mart's Brazil problems,
see tmsnrt.rs/1oH9pNu
Wal-Mart would not comment on financial results from Brazil
ahead of the company's quarterly earnings on Feb. 18. People
familiar with the numbers told Reuters that Wal-Mart has posted
operating losses in Brazil for each of the past seven years.
Jo Newbould, a spokeswoman for the retailer, said the store
closures were part of its efforts to "actively manage" its
global assets and that it has been working to lower costs in
Brazil.
David Cheesewright, head of Wal-Mart's international
operations, said in an interview that it has no plans to quit
Brazil.
He pointed to the company's decision to invest in completing
an integration of legacy computer systems into the wider
Wal-Mart platform as evidence of a commitment to the market.
"That's not the act of someone who is packing up the firm for
other purposes," he said.
Cheesewright expressed optimism about a turnaround. "It's a
market that has always been high on potential, but has been a
roller-coaster ride in terms of its performance," he said. "It
happens to be on a downturn at the moment, and I'm sure it will
do what it always has done, which is improve."
RUNAWAY GROWTH
Wal-Mart first entered Brazil in 1995 and grew in measured
steps for nearly a decade. That changed in 2004-2005, when it
spent about $1 billion to buy two retailers, Bompreço S.A.
Supermercados do Nordeste and Sonae Distribuição Brasil S.A.
The deals expanded Wal-Mart's operations into the northeast
and south of Brazil, and marked the beginning of a spending
spree aimed at building a national footprint. With the takeovers
came an array of brands: Wal-Mart currently operates under nine
different store banners in Brazil.
At the height of the expansion, former Wal-Mart executives
said, a land rush mentality took hold. Brazil's thriving economy
in those years convinced executives the biggest risk lay in
moving too slowly. In response, they approved new store sites
based on increasingly rosy forecasts of future sales.
"Most executives didn't have the voice to say, 'Don't open
this store; let's not approve more stores,'" a former finance
executive recalled. "Why not? Because Brazil was the new
country. We needed to put investment in before others do."
In a six-year stretch through the fiscal year ending January
2013, Wal-Mart doubled its locations, reaching nearly 560 at its
peak.
The rapid expansion strained Wal-Mart's logistics --
traditionally one of its strong points in the U.S. but a drag on
performance in Brazil.
In some cases, delivery trucks drove days to reach distant
stores from centrally located warehouses. Executives from
headquarters bickered with those running some kinds of stores
about who should bear the distribution costs, the former finance
executive said.
Amid the focus on growth, executives never fully integrated
the legacy information systems from Bompreço and Sonae.
Disruptions in communication between headquarters and the many
different store types allowed inefficiencies to take root.
Buyers, for instance, found themselves using three laptops, one
each for the two legacy systems and another for the Wal-Mart
platform, people familiar with the matter said.
TAX ISSUES
Cheesewright said he had put a priority on systems and would
complete the integration by the middle of 2016. He said that
would allow Brazil to benefit fully from system and process
advancements made in the U.S., helping it to lower costs.
He also said Wal-Mart was getting a grip on Brazil's complex
tax system and litigious labor market, problems that have dogged
it for years. In January 2014 Wal-Mart disclosed that unforeseen
Brazil tax assessments and employment claims tied to a
cost-cutting drive would slice 2 percent off its annual earnings
globally. Labor claims in Brazil also hurt its results in the
third quarter of the financial year that has just ended.
Cheesewright said it was implementing a plan, including
putting advanced time-keeping equipment in stores and getting
workers to formally clock in, which should lower the risk of
worker lawsuits.
"A lot of the stuff in Brazil is just the basic stuff: do
people properly clock out for their lunch breaks, do you manage
overtime correctly, do they have the right breaks between
shifts?" he said. "It's a lot of basic blocking and tackling."
Wal-Mart, whose sales at existing stores in the country
edged down 0.6 percent in the August-October quarter, isn't the
only retailer hurting in Brazil.
With the economy in a deepening recession, market leader GPA
, controlled by France's Casino, suffered a
2.3 percent sales drop at existing stores in the
October-December quarter and has said it would slash investments
in 2016.
Carrefour bucked the trend, posting 8.5 percent growth in
sales at existing stores, thanks to investments in hypermarkets
and growth at Atacadão, the country's biggest cash-and-carry
chain.
BEATEN ON ACQUISITION
The cash-and-carry format, which features bulk sales of food
and other items paid for in cash and carried out by the
customers themselves, has emerged as a rare bright spot in
Brazilian retail.
Cheesewright said Maxxi was now one of Wal-Mart's best
performing formats after it had narrowed its focus to small
business owners, giving up on competing head-to-head with the
larger warehouses of Atacadão, which caters to both business
shoppers and an increasing number of thrifty families.
But after paring back to 44 locations, Maxxi gives Wal-Mart
far less exposure to the cash-and-carry business than Atacadão
and GPA's Assai, which have 123 and 95 stores, respectively.
Some analysts and former executives say one of Wal-Mart's
biggest missteps was losing a bidding match for Atacadão to
Carrefour, which paid $1.1 billion for it in 2007.
Cheesewright said Wal-Mart was piloting a larger version of
its Todo Dia discount format in part as a way to attract some of
the family shoppers now using rival cash-and-carry stores. Other
plans include renovating supermarkets with a slightly smaller
assortment and a focus on fresh food.
The task of making all that happen falls to Flavio Cotini,
who was promoted this month from chief financial officer to head
the Brazilian operations. The reshuffle marked the fourth
leadership change in Brazil since 2008 -- a lack of continuity
at the top that has exacerbated problems, including hindering
efforts to integrate operations, former executives said.
"When you build a castle you build the foundation first.
Wal-Mart did it in reverse in Brazil," a former senior executive
in the international business said. "It is so hard to build a
national chain when your system backbone is not in place."
(reporting by Brad Haynes in Campo Grande and Nathan Layne in
Bentonville; additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São
Paulo and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Martin Howell)