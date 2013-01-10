UPDATE 2-US lawmakers: Wal-Mart CEO knew of Mexico bribe claim

* Emails increase pressure on Wal-Mart Stores
* Pertain to probe of alleged bribes for Mexico stores
* Wal-Mart says no new information in emails
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jessica Wohl
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 10 U.S. lawmakers
increased public p ressure on Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Thursday by releasing company emails they said contradicted
prior statements about when senior executives knew of bribery
allegations tied to its Mexican affiliate.
The emails show that senior Wal-Mart executives including
current Chief Executive Mike Duke knew as far back as 2005 of
allegations that company representatives had bribed officials in
Mexico.
Wal-Mart quickly refuted the characterization of the emails
saying they were consistent with the company's prior comments.
The bribery allegations surfaced in a New York Times report
last year that described how the company had intentionally
stifled an early internal probe into allegations that Wal-Mart
de Mexico officials had paid bribes to help build
stores there.
Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the U.S. House
Oversight Committee, and Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the
House Energy and Commerce Committee, opened an inquiry into the
matter in April. The U.S. Justice Department and the Securities
and Exchange Commission are also separately investigating the
matter.
The full emails, previously unreleased though mentioned in
the Times' reporting, demonstrate the extent to which senior
lawyers for the company briefed Duke and other top executives
about the Mexican allegations in 2005.
One email from Wal-Mart General Counsel Thomas Mars in
October 2005, for example, provided Duke with a memo summarizing
the allegations with a note saying: "You'll want to read this.
I'm available to discuss next steps."
The company handed off that internal inquiry back to its
Mexican affiliate and essentially buried it then, according to
the New York Times report.
Cummings and Waxman said the emails appear to be
inconsistent with statements a Wal-Mart spokesman made in a
second New York Times article in December of last year.
In that article, spokesman David Tovar said executives were
aware of protesters who opposed the building of a Wal-Mart store
in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico, in 2004 but did not know about
the corruption allegations.
On Thursday, Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan said there
was no contradiction between Tovar's statement in the article
referencing activity in 2004, and the emails from 2005.
She also said the company had already turned over the newly
released documents to the DOJ and the SEC. "There is no new
information in the letter released today," Buchanan said.
Cummings and Waxman, in their letter to Duke dated Thursday,
also asked the company to make available to their committees
Maritza Munich, who was general counsel of Wal-Mart
International in 2005 and authored one of the newly released
emails.
They said they had been requesting a meeting with Munich
since last June, and asked Duke to respond by Jan. 24.
"We are exploring ways to make additional information
available and are committed to doing whatever we can to
appropriately address their requests," Wal-Mart's Buchanan said.
Wal-Mart shares fell 0.8 percent to $68 in afternoon
trading.