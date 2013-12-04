Wal-Mart pays lawyer fees for dozens of execs in bribery probe

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
paying for lawyers to represent more than 30 of its executives
involved in a foreign corruption investigation, according to
people familiar with the matter, an unusually high number that
shows the depth of the federal probe.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether
Wal-Mart paid bribes in Mexico to obtain permits to open new
stores there, and whether executives covered up an internal
inquiry into the payments. The department is also looking into
possible misconduct by the world's largest retailer in Brazil,
China and India.
In recent months, the U.S. government has brought in a
number of senior Wal-Mart executives for questioning, including
officials from corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas,
the sources said. The move, along with widespread publicity
about the probe, appears to have prompted executives to seek
their own legal representation. The sources declined to name the
executives who have submitted to interviews.
Wal-Mart confirmed that it is footing the legal bills for
executives touched by the corruption probe, but the company
declined to give any specifics.
While it is common for companies in bribery investigations
to cover executives' legal costs, experts said the large number
of attorneys hired in the Wal-Mart case suggests prosecutors are
aggressively testing information that the company has turned
over, and may be considering cases against multiple individuals.
"I've never heard of that many potential targets of an
investigation no matter how big," said Richard Cassin, an
anti-corruption lawyer and author of a popular blog on the law
at issue, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"Those numbers suggest DOJ is really digging deep," he said.
Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr declined to comment.
The investigation is not close to a conclusion, and it is not
clear if any individuals will ultimately face criminal charges.
Wal-Mart spokesman David Tovar said the investigation is
ongoing and the company is cooperating with U.S. authorities. He
said it is not uncommon for individuals to retain counsel to
advise them in such situations.
"It is inappropriate for us or others to come to conclusions
until the investigation is completed," Tovar said.
The largest corporate foreign corruption case to date is
Siemens AG's $1.6 billion settlement with the Justice
Department and other authorities in 2008 over an alleged bribery
scheme in Argentina. In that instance, around a dozen executives
at the German engineering company had retained their own
lawyers.
No individuals were initially charged, but after intense
criticism from U.S. lawmakers, eight former Siemens executives
and agents of the company were indicted in 2011. Most of the
defendants are in Argentina or Germany, and the Justice
Department has been unable to extradite them.
MEXICO
The New York Times reported in April 2012 that management at
Wal-Mart de Mexico orchestrated bribes of $24
million to help grow its business there and that top brass at
the U.S. parent, including former chief executive H. Lee Scott
Jr., were involved in a decision to stifle an internal inquiry.
The story also alleged that Eduardo Castro-Wright, a
vice-chairman of Wal-Mart, had been a driving force behind the
bribery scheme when he was chief executive of Walmex.
Castro-Wright retired soon after the story was published.
Scott and Castro-Wright have not commented publicly about
the allegations.
Sources said the government has directed its attention at
senior Wal-Mart executives, but declined to name which
executives are targeted. Investigators have also spoken to
employees at other levels of the company, two sources said. They
and other sources were not authorized to speak publicly about
the matter.
Prosecutors have also spoken to Wal-Mart executives who have
spent time in China and India, one person said.
"Given the breadth of the investigation, this case could
just be of staggering proportions," said University of Richmond
law professor Andrew Spalding, an expert in anti-corruption law.
While cooperating with the government probe, Wal-Mart is
trying to complete its own investigation into the matter. As
part of that internal probe, Wal-Mart in 2012 disclosed it had
hired at least three law firms to assist the company.
Jones Day was leading the internal probe, Cahill Gordon &
Reindel was serving as outside counsel to the audit committee,
and Greenberg Traurig was outside counsel for the company's
worldwide compliance review, it said at the time.
Since law firms working on the investigation for the company
usually do not also represent any of its employees if there
could be a conflict of interest, Wal-Mart executives have turned
to many other top law firm for advice.
The law firms hired to represent individuals include Steptoe
& Johnson; Miller & Chevalier; Crowell & Moring; Shearman &
Sterling; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Ropes & Gray.
Wal-Mart in September disclosed that it had spent some $155
million on the probes and related compliance changes between
February and July. Its total tab to date is well over $300
million.