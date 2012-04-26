Mexico president "very indignant" about Wal-Mart case

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon said on Wednesday that allegations the Mexican unit of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc sought to bribe officials in Mexico
to grow its business there had made him "very indignant".
On Saturday, the New York Times reported that the Mexican
unit of Wal-Mart paid millions of dollars in bribes to help
build its business in Latin America's second-largest economy.
"This makes me very indignant," Calderon told an audience in
Houston, Texas. "The company has certainly generated many jobs
in Mexico and done good things, but what's not right is doing
business on the basis of bribes."
Earlier on Wednesday, Mexico said it would investigate the
allegations against the giant U.S. retailer.