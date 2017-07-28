FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walmart Chile workers vote to go on strike
2017年7月28日

Walmart Chile workers vote to go on strike

路透新闻部

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - The union representing workers at Lider, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's main supermarket chain in Chile, said on Friday they had voted to go on strike for higher pay.

"We are awaiting the final result from the work directorate, but we can say that our union approves the strike with 9,850 votes, or 63.4 percent of the total," the union announced on its Facebook site.

Walmart Chile said it did not have an immediate comment on the announcement.

Either the union or the company may now request government-mediated talks that would last five days to try to reach an agreement and avert the strike.

The union encompasses 16,500 workers, one of the South American country's largest unions. Some workers have been demonstrating outside stores across the country in recent months as they have pushed their demands for better pay.

Walmart Chile, the local unit of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is one of the leading supermarket operators in Chile, with 380 stores.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Matthew Lewis

