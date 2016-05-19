版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 23:43 BJT

Walmart Chile signs agreement to sell 10 malls for $640 million

SANTIAGO May 19 Walmart Chile said in a note to regulators on Thursday that it had agreed to sell 10 malls in the country to local insurance companies, Compania de Seguros Confuturo and Compania de Seguros CorpSeguros for 441.9 billion pesos ($639.2 million).

The deal has a one-year deadline to take effect.

($1=691.32 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

