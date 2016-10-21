Wal-Mart to invest $50 mln in China online grocer New Dada

SHANGHAI Oct 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
will invest $50 million in Chinese online grocery and delivery
firm New Dada, the U.S. retailer said on Friday, extending its
tie-ups with local online players to help boost sales in the
world's second-largest economy.
Wal-Mart shifted its China strategy earlier this year when
it sold its own online platform Yihaodian in exchange for a
stake in local e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. New Dada is a
joint venture part-owned by JD.com.
The investment in New Dada will help Wal-Mart target Chinese
shoppers with faster delivery times in a popular but fiercely
competitive online grocery market. New Dada has over 25 million
registered customers and delivers in over 300 Chinese cities.
