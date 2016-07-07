Wal-Mart says most China employees support new scheduling system

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
CHICAGO, July 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Thursday it introduced a new system of scheduling working hours in July across its hypermarkets in China, and a majority of its employees support it.
Wal-Mart's remarks came in response to reports of unofficial strikes by its Chinese employees. " We have communicated the new system to Walmart China associates and the majority of associates support it," spokeswoman Jo Newbould Warner told Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.