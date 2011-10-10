China Wal-Mart stores to close over pork scandal

SHANGHAI Oct 10 Some Wal-Mart stores in
the southwest city of Chongqing will close temporarily following
accusations they sold ordinary pork as organic pork, Wal-Mart
said on Monday.
"We have agreed to temporarily close some stores in
Chongqing for 15 days. We believe this will allow us to complete
comprehensive actions to upgrade the standards in these
Chongqing stores," Wal-Mart said in a statement.
Chongqing's municipal government will shut 10 stores and
fine the stores 2.69 million yuan ($421,200), the official
Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday.
The 10 Wal-Mart stores and two other stores acquired by
Wal-Mart, are accused of selling 63,547 kilogrammes of falsely
labelled pork over the last two years, Xinhua reported, quoting
Huang Bo, director of Chongqing's Industry and Commerce body.
Earlier in March, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer,
had to apologise for selling duck meat past its expiry date in a
store in the Chongqing region.
In January, China fined Wal-Mart and France's Carrefour
supermarket chain for misstating the price of their
goods.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)