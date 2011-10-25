Penalised in China, Walmart reopens Chongqing stores

* Big crowds mark reopening of Walmart stores
* Monitoring reworked, staff trained during store closures
* Organic pork, source of recent problems, absent from
shelves
By Terril Yue Jones
CHONGQING, China, Oct 25 Wal-Mart stores
in Chongqing reopened to surging crowds on Tuesday, two weeks
after being shut down by local authorities for violating food
and product standards.
About one hundred shoppers were waiting outside a Walmart in
the Nan'an district of Chongqing and rushed inside when the
doors opened about 10 minutes early. Other Walmart stores were
jammed with shoppers in the food aisles, lured by special
discounts on a range of goods.
"The prices are cheaper than before they closed," said a
young woman eying a billboard advertising the sale outside the
store in the sprawling central Chinese city's Jiulongpo
district.
"Potatoes are cheaper, 78 fen (12 U.S. cents) per
half-kilogram," said the woman, who would not give her name but
said she worked in the service industry.
Wal-Mart reopened its 13 stores here after being forced to
shutter them after Chongqing authorities discovered branches of
the world's largest retailer selling regular pork labelled, and
priced, as organic pork.
It was the latest in a string of 21 violations dating back
to 2006, and authorities, who said they were dissatisfied with
Wal-Mart's previous responses, ordered a two-week closure of all
the chain's stores in the city.
Many of the earlier infractions were vague, such as lemon
candy, women's jackets or washing machines that "did not meet
standards," according to the Administration of Industry and
Commerce's Chongqing Bureau.
But some citations, including selling dairy products and
juice after expiration dates, evoked food safety worries, a keen
concern in a country that has seen repeated scandals involving
food tainted with toxic ingredients.
Wal-Mart did not protest the closures and says it used the
fortnight to strengthen its monitoring processes and training.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Walmart China also said it
has created a "fast food inspection lab" in its stores.
"Walmart is committed to Chinese customers, and is dedicated
to compliance with all the standards and requirements," said
company spokesman Anthony Rose in the statement.
Walmart China's CEO Ed Chan and its head of human relations
resigned last week, but the company did not link it to the store
problems and said that both left for personal reasons.
The Administration for Industry and Commerce said on Monday
it would start a three-month food safety inspection programme,
sending inspectors to Walmart and other hypermarket chains to
promote a safe food environment.
LONG LINES, NO ORGANIC PORK
Walmart staff at three of the reopened stores said the
crowds on Tuesday were considerably larger than usual.
At all three, shoppers snapped up large containers of soy
sauce, cooking oil and rice, which were on sale. They examined
eggs, with the farm's name stamped on each one, selected shelled
peanuts one by one from a giant pile, and gutted fresh rabbits
themselves at a large table.
Half an hour after the Jiulongpo store opened, 13 of the
food section's 48 checkout lines were humming.
One lengthy queue of some 80 people snaked around displays
with people lined up to buy grapefruit-like pomelos.
"They're so cheap," said Lu Zhongxiu, a 53-year-old retired
purchasing agent who picked up half a dozen. "In my
neighbourhood, they're 3 yuan per 500 grams. These are only 3.50
yuan each, and they're at least a kilogram."
Lu's cart was loaded down with more than she could carry,
but she said she would take the Walmart store's free shuttle bus
home.
Conspicuously absent from displays at Jiulongpo was organic
pork, which triggered the latest Wal-Mart crisis.
"It's very hard to obtain," said a Walmart worker with the
name tag Taiyong. "You have to produce it up in the mountains.
There isn't a lot available."
(Editing by Don Durfee)