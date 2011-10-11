Wal-Mart workers detained in China pork probe

* Wal-Mart forced to close Chongqing stores for 15 days

* Says some workers detained by public security bureau

* Issue comes months after management shake-up in China

Oct 11 Some Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) associates have been detained in China and 13 stores in Chongqing remain temporarily closed as the local government investigates whether Wal-Mart's stores in that southwest city knowingly sold ordinary pork as organic pork.

Wal-Mart agreed to temporarily close 13 stores in Chongqing for 15 days and will use that time to upgrade the standards in those stores, the world's largest retailer said in a statement released late on Oct. 10 in Asia.

Some associates were detained by the Chongqing Public Security Bureau (PSB), Wal-Mart said in a statement dated Oct. 9 posted on Wal-Mart China's English web site. Wal-Mart is fully cooperating with the PSB and doing everything it can to conclude the investigation, it said.

The pork issue is the second product incident for Wal-Mart's stores in Chongqing this year. In March, Wal-Mart had to apologize for selling duck meat past its expiration date in a store in the Chongqing region. [ID:nTOE72B00I]

The issues highlight the challenges that the world's largest retailer faces in China, where it first opened stores back in 1996. Wal-Mart now has roughly 242 of its own stores in China as well as a 35 percent stake in Trust-Mart, which operates an additional 104 stores there.

In July, Wal-Mart named a new China chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, after its China chief financial officer and COO resigned in May. [ID:nL3E7IE1QO] [ID:nL3E7GO0IC]

The company said it has been speaking with the Chongqing Administration of Industry and Commerce (AIC) regarding the "green pork" situation. Wal-Mart said it sent a task force from its China headquarters to Chongqing to work with the stores and local AIC officials when it learned of the investigation several days ago.

Chongqing's municipal government will shut 10 stores and fine the stores 2.69 million yuan ($421,200), the official Xinhua news agency said late on Oct. 9. [ID:nL3E7LA1SV]

More than 3,000 Wal-Mart associates live and work in Chongqing, Wal-Mart said. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, additional reporting in Shanghai, editing by Dave Zimmerman)