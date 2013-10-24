Wal-Mart to expand China business by opening up to 110 facilities by 2016

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
BEIJING Oct 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's biggest retailer, is expanding its China business as it seeks to raise profitability in a slowing retail sector.
Wal-Mart will open up to 110 facilities in China between 2014 and 2016, it said at a press event in Beijing on Thursday.
The U.S. company said it has closed 11 stores in China and will seek to close as many as 30 others to reshape its business.
Walmart operates more than 400 retail hypermarkets, Sam's Club stores, and distribution centres in more than 160 cities throughout China.
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
* Proposed BAT acquisition of RAI gains Japan antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy