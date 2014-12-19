Wal-Mart de Mexico board names Ostale new CEO

MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Wal-Mart de Mexico
, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Friday that
Enrique Ostale, Walmex Chairman and Latin America chief
executive officer for parent company Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, will also take over as CEO of the Mexican company.
The change comes after Walmex said in October that Scot Rank
was stepping down as CEO after five years, when it also reported
an 8 percent fall in third-quarter profit.
Walmex said on Friday that Rank is stepping down from the
board after 14 years. Ostale will take over as CEO on Jan. 1,
and will continue to lead Wal-Mart's operations in Latin
America.
The change in leadership also comes more than two years
after the New York Times published an investigative report
alleging Walmex bribed local officials to open stores faster.
The company now faces legal probes as a result.
Walmex, controlled by the U.S. Wal-Mart, has since slowed
its pace of expansion.
(Reporting by Simon Gardner and Veronica Gomez; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)