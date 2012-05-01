NY pension funds to vote against 5 Wal-Mart directors

May 1 A group of New York City pension funds
will vote their 4.7 million shares against five Wal-Mart
directors following reports senior executives stymied an
internal investigation into alleged payments of bribes in
Mexico, City Comptroller John Liu said.
The New York Times reported last month a senior Wal-Mart
lawyer received an email from a former executive at Walmex
in 2005 describing how the Mexican affiliate had
paid bribes to obtain permits to build stores in Mexico.
The newspaper also said senior Wal-Mart officials stymied an
internal investigation into the alleged bribery, which involved
suspect payments worth $24 million.
Wal-Mart has said it will cooperate with authorities looking
into the allegations. It could not immediately be reached for
further comment on Tuesday outside regular U.S. business hours.
Liu said the bribery allegations were damaging, but reports
of a widespread cover-up, involving Wal-Mart's top executives,
"could have even more devastating consequences."
"Time and again our pension funds have approached Wal-Mart's
board with serious concerns about its practices in the U.S. and
abroad and received only empty reassurances. This board has
failed its shareholders," Liu said.
The pension funds, which represent only a tiny fraction of
Wal-Mart's total equity, said they would vote against Chairman
Robson Walton, Chief Executive Michael Duke, former CEO Lee
Scott, current audit committee chairman Christopher Williams,
and audit committee director Arne Sorenson at the company's
annual shareholders meeting on June 1.
However, the funds said Walton's 49.5 percent ownership
effectively guaranteed his re-election and that of his fellow
directors.
The New York City Pension Funds consist of the New York City
Employees' Retirement System, Teachers' Retirement System, New
York City Police Pension Fund, New York City Fire Department
Pension Fund and the Board of Education Retirement System.