Wal-Mart may beat Amazon's sales growth in back-to-school season-NPD

| June 15
June 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's online
sales is likely to grow double than Amazon.com Inc
during the back-to-school season, helped by the Jet.com
acquisition and competitive price offerings, industry research
body NPD said.
An aggressive pricing and marketing strategy, coupled with
the fact that Amazon's business has reached maturity in
back-to-school sales, will see Wal-Mart winning the online
retail tussle this back-to-school season, NPD Chief Analyst
Marshal Cohen told Reuters.
"With Wal-Mart's new Jet.com investment, I would suspect
that Wal-Mart is going to basically be able to increase the
growth rate, probably almost double that of Amazon," Cohen said.
Winning back-to-school, the second-biggest shopping season
after the winter holidays, has become extremely important for
traditional brick-and-mortar retailers as their store operations
continue to lose customers to online shopping.
To close the gap with Amazon, Wal-Mart acquired online
wholesale retailer Jet.com for $3 billion in 2016, through which
it not only expanded its product assortment and added more than
400,000 customers, but also gained e-commerce know-how.
Cohen said he expects Wal-Mart to grow its online sales
between 2 percent and 5 percent.
Jet.com provides Wal-Mart with a broader assortment of
products than what a store has, including timely promotions and
dynamic pricing, Cohen said.
Wal-Mart's online offerings have risen from 8 million items,
at the start of 2016, to more than 20 million by the end of the
year. In comparison, Amazon has more than 300 million products.
The world's largest retailer has also started offering free
two-day shipping on eligible orders, much like Amazon's Prime
subscription program.
Wal-Mart's aggressive efforts to take on Amazon seem to be
gaining momentum even as other retailers and department store
chains struggle.
Online sales for Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart rose
63 percent in the first quarter of this year, faster than the 29
percent growth during fourth quarter and 20 percent in the third
quarter.
Online sales account for about 3 percent of the company's
total sales. Wal-Mart expects online sales growth of 20 percent
to 30 percent in the second half of the year, and even faster in
the next few years.
(Writing by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)