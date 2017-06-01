REFILE-Wal-Mart tests delivery of online packages by store workers

(Refiles to remove extraneous words in paragraph 3)
By Nandita Bose
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
is testing a program that allows store workers to
deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they
finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the
gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.
Marc Lore, head of Wal-Mart's e-commerce operations, said in
a blog post on Thursday the step will cut shipping costs, speed
the delivery of packages and allow workers to earn additional
compensation.
Wal-Mart's stores are within 10 miles (16 km) of 90 percent
of the U.S. population, Lore said. "Imagine all the routes our
associates drive to and fro from work and the houses they pass
along the way. It's easy to see why this test could be a game
changer," he said.
Since he joined in August, Lore has helped spearhead some
aggressive moves intended to boost the retailer's online
business. Wal-Mart completed its $3 billion acquisition of
Lore's former company, internet retailer Jet.com, in September.
Lore has overseen Wal-Mart's acquisitions of three online
retailers and made other e-commerce changes. Wal-Mart now offers
free two-day shipping on online orders above $35, without any
membership fees, to compete with Amazon's popular Prime shipping
program.
Wal-Mart said on Thursday its trucks deliver packages to a
retail location for store pickup and the same trucks can bring
additional orders a worker can sign up to deliver.
The delivery program is voluntary for store workers and
allows them to sign up for a maximum of 10 deliveries a day. The
retailer did not share details on compensation of workers who
sign up.
The test is limited to three stores in New Jersey and
Arkansas. Wal-Mart will hold its annual shareholder meeting on
Friday in Arkansas.
