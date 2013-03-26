Wal-Mart to test lockers in stores for online deliveries

SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will test having lockers in its stores to hold goods ordered online until shoppers pick them up, Neil Ashe, chief executive of its ecommerce unit, said on Tuesday.

The test is just one step the world's largest retailer is taking to link its growing e-commerce business with its thousands of stores around the world, Ashe told a group of reporters at the company's e-commerce media day in San Bruno, California.

Amazon.com Inc, which has no stores, is installing lockers in brick-and-mortar stores like Staples Inc to help customers store and pick up online orders securely.