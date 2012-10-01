Wal-Mart workers tell Wall Street about hard work, low pay

| NEW YORK/CHICAGO
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Oct 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
employees who say the world's largest retailer's labor
practices are unfair voiced their concerns to Wall Street
analysts on Monday, claiming that problems like long lines and
empty shelves are systemic.
Five employees, two of whom have worked for the chain for
more than 20 years, outlined problems they say they see,
including unsafe conditions and low wages.
A handful of sell-side analysts turned out to hear from
Walmart workers nearly a year after a similar meeting was held
near Wal-Mart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The meeting brought the employees' complaints to an audience
that is typically more concerned with Walmart's bottom line,
trying to convince analysts that issues such as low levels of
staffing can lead to poor customer service, and therefore can
impact sales and profits.
One employee, who said she has worked at Walmart for 13
years, including as a salaried manager, said her store threw out
2,000 pounds of leftover Halloween candy this summer after it
had been too short-staffed to stock it on time.
Management tried to sell the expired candy in discount bins
in the electronics department, and threw it out after it did not
sell, she said.
"I'm really concerned with the way that I see my company
going," said the employee, Lori Amos, who helps move goods from
delivery trucks to storage shelves. "Wal-Mart has cut employees'
hours and cut the labor costs to a point where it actually is
harming not the just the workers, but it affects the operations
day to day of the store and it also affects the customers."
One 24-year employee from a Walmart store in Kenosha,
Wisconsin said workers' hours are being cut at her store, with
positions either going unfilled or being filled by managers.
"There's simply not enough manpower in the stores to fulfill
these tasks," she said, adding that some workers are being asked
to run power equipment without proper training or certification.
The meeting was arranged by the United Food & Commercial
Workers International Union, which is urging Walmart workers to
speak out more about concerns over labor issues through a group
of current and former Walmart employees called OUR Walmart. UFCW
members work at grocery stores that compete with Walmart.
A Walmart spokesman said that labor unions have been trying
to organize the company's workers for years.
"It's important to understand that OUR Walmart is a
union-funded, union-backed group that is using a small fraction
of the 1.4 million total people that work for us to further
their own political and financial agenda," said Walmart
spokesman Dan Fogleman.
Suggesting that some workers' stories represent the
experiences of all Walmart employees "would be completely
inaccurate," he said.
MANY ANALYSTS RATE WAL-MART A BUY
The gathering comes ahead of Wal-Mart's annual investor
meeting on Oct. 10.
Wal-Mart's labor practices have garnered criticism among
consumers and in the press, but so far have not impacted
investors. Roughly half of Wal-Mart's stock is controlled by
descendents of company founder Sam Walton.
More than 30 analysts follow Wal-Mart shares. Of 28 analysts
whose recommendations on Wal-Mart are tracked by Thomson One,
seven have "Strong Buy" ratings, four rate it a "Buy", 16 rate
it a "Hold" and one has an "Underperform" rating on the stock.
Wal-Mart shares are up roughly 23.5 percent this year
through Friday's close, nearly in line with the 23.9 percent
rise in competitor Target Corp and outperforming a
roughly 15 percent gain for the Standard & Poor's 500 index
over the same period.
Wal-Mart has annual sales of about $444 billion, and 2.2
million associates worldwide.
In the United States, Wal-Mart has about 1.4 million
employees in more than 4,480 stores including large
supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores, small format
stores and Sam's Club warehouse club stores.
Its workers are not unionized, a fact that has drawn
criticism. After years of trying to open a store in New York
City, Wal-Mart said last month that it failed to reach a deal on
a store in Brooklyn. The company faced opposition from some
groups in New York that say it does not pay its workers
adequately and would drive out small local businesses.
Separately on Monday, people were preparing to gather in
support of workers who work for an outside contractor on strike
at a distribution center outside Chicago that supplies Walmart
stores.
Workers in Elwood, Illinois, have been on strike since Sept.
15 to protest what Warehouse Workers for Justice called
"management's illegal retaliation against workers attempting to
present the company their concerns about wage theft, unsafe
conditions and discrimination."
Workers at a Southern California warehouse that supplies
Wal-Mart also went on strike last month, for 15 days.