UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart workers tell Street about hard work, low pay

By Martinne Geller and Jessica Wohl
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Oct 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
employees who say the world's largest retailer's labor
practices are unfair voiced their concerns to Wall Street
analysts on Monday, claiming that problems like long lines and
empty shelves are systemic.
Five employees, two of whom have worked for the chain for
more than 20 years, outlined problems they see, including unsafe
conditions and low wages.
A handful of sell-side analysts turned out to hear from
Walmart workers nearly a year after a similar meeting was held
near Wal-Mart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The meeting, organized by the United Food & Commercial
Workers International Union, brought the employees' complaints
to an audience that is typically more concerned with Walmart's
bottom line. They tried to convince analysts that issues such as
low levels of staffing can lead to poor customer service, and
therefore can impact sales and profits.
Jefferies analyst Scott Mushkin said he was not sure this
was a big issue for Wall Street. He said his research showed
that store execution, on balance, has improved over the last
year or so.
One employee, who said she has worked at Walmart for 13
years, including as a salaried manager, said her store threw out
2,000 pounds of leftover Halloween candy this summer after it
had been too short-staffed to stock it on time.
Management tried to sell the expired candy in discount bins
in the electronics department, and threw it out after it did not
sell, she said.
"Wal-Mart has cut employees' hours and cut the labor costs
to a point where it actually is harming not the just the
workers, but it affects the operations day to day of the store
and it also affects the customers," said the employee, Lori
Amos, who helps move goods from delivery trucks to storage
shelves.
One 24-year employee from a Walmart store in Kenosha,
Wisconsin said workers' hours are being cut at her store, with
positions either going unfilled or being filled by managers.
"There's simply not enough manpower in the stores to fulfill
these tasks," she said, adding that some workers are being asked
to run power equipment without proper training or certification.
The union is urging Walmart workers to speak out more about
concerns over labor issues through a group of current and former
Walmart employees called OUR Walmart. UFCW members work at
grocery stores that compete with Walmart.
A Walmart spokesman said that labor unions have been trying
to organize the company's workers for years.
"OUR Walmart is a union-funded, union-backed group using a
small fraction of the 1.4 million total people that work for us
to further their own political and financial agenda," said
Walmart spokesman Dan Fogleman.
Suggesting that some workers' stories represent the
experiences of all Walmart employees "would be completely
inaccurate," he said.
MANY ANALYSTS RATE WAL-MART A BUY
The gathering comes ahead of Wal-Mart's annual investor
meeting on Oct. 10.
Wal-Mart's labor practices have garnered criticism among
consumers and in the press, but so far have not impacted
investors. Roughly half of Wal-Mart's stock is controlled by
descendents of company founder Sam Walton.
More than 30 analysts follow Wal-Mart shares. Of 28 analysts
whose recommendations on Wal-Mart are tracked by Thomson One,
seven have "Strong Buy" ratings, four rate it a "Buy", 16 rate
it a "Hold" and one has an "Underperform" rating on the stock.
Wal-Mart shares are up roughly 23.5 percent this year
through Friday's close, nearly in line with the 23.9 percent
rise in competitor Target Corp and outperforming a
roughly 15 percent gain for the Standard & Poor's 500 index
over the same period.
Wal-Mart has annual sales of about $444 billion, and 2.2
million associates worldwide.
In the United States, Wal-Mart has about 1.4 million
employees in more than 4,480 stores including large
supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores, small format
stores and Sam's Club warehouse club stores.
Separately on Monday, some 650 people gathered in Elwood,
Illinois, to support employees of an outside contractor on
strike at a distribution center outside Chicago that supplies
Walmart stores.
The workers have been on strike since Sept. 15 to protest
what Warehouse Workers for Justice called "management's illegal
retaliation against workers attempting to present the company
their concerns about wage theft, unsafe conditions and
discrimination".
Workers at a Southern California warehouse that supplies
Wal-Mart also went on strike last month, for 15 days.