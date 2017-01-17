WRAPUP 1-Wal-Mart, GM reaffirm jobs long planned, Trump says thanks

Jan 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and General
Motors Co on Tuesday became the latest companies to win
praise from President-elect Donald Trump for adding U.S. jobs
and investment, even though much of their plans were previously
announced.
Wal-Mart will add 10,000 jobs this year while GM announced
$1 billion in investment that would create 1,500 U.S. jobs.
Trump, who takes office on Friday, has repeatedly singled
out and criticized U.S. companies across industries for not
doing more to keep jobs in the United States and has put
pressure on them to hire more U.S. workers.
"Thank you to General Motors and Walmart for starting the
big jobs push back into the U.S.!" Trump said in a tweet on
Tuesday reacting to the moves.
Bringing manufacturing back to the United States was a major
theme in Trump's presidential campaign. In a separate tweet he
said, "With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S.
(even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants
coming back into our country ... I believe the people are seeing
'big stuff'."
Announcements by Wal-Mart and GM come as both companies are
cutting jobs in the country, and their hiring, which was planned
for some time, represent a small increase in their total U.S.
workforce.
German drugs and agriculture group Bayer and U.S.
seeds company Monsanto Co also pledged on Tuesday to
maintain its more than 9,000 U.S. jobs and add 3,000 new U.S.
high-tech positions. . Both companies
announced plans to create thousands of high-tech U.S. jobs
previously when they announced their merger.
Some of America's largest companies including General
Motors, Lockheed Martin Corp and United Technologies
Corp have been publicly rebuked by Trump on Twitter.
Many others are worried they may be his next target - especially
if they have significant overseas manufacturing, have cut U.S.
jobs or raised prices for consumers.
Trump's criticism of Ford Motor Co on Twitter turned
to praise after the carmaker scrapped a planned Mexican car
factory and added 700 jobs in Michigan earlier this month.
It has also forced overseas companies that sell in the U.S.
market to lift their U.S. investment. Hyundai Motor Group
said it plans to increase investment in the United
States by 50 percent to $3.1 billion over five years and may
build a new plant.
NOT NEW
Both Wal-Mart and GM's new U.S. job plans are also part of
previously announced investment plans.
Wal-Mart said it would create 10,000 jobs, equal to less
than 1 percent of its U.S. workforce, this year as part of a
$6.8 billion capital spending plan announced in October.
General Motors said it would invest an additional $1 billion
in its U.S. factories and move some production from Mexico -
moves that would create or retain 1,500 jobs. As of December
2015, it employed 97,000 U.S. workers.
GM's announcements also reflected existing plans, not new
decisions, company officials and the United Auto Workers union
said on Tuesday. The UAW in a statement said the announcement
"continues GM investments that have emerged as a result of the
2015 national bargaining agreement" between the union and the
automaker.
Both companies have also been cutting jobs recently.
Wal-Mart has been letting thousands of U.S. employees go so
it can focus more on e-commerce and putting more staff on the
sales floor. GM has also announced plans to lay off about 3,300
employees at three factories in recent months.
Most of Wal-Mart's 10,000 new employees, including hourly
workers, department managers and supervisors, will be in 59 new
stores that will be opened in the fiscal year beginning in
February. The retailer opened 130 stores in the current fiscal
year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Joe White in Detroit, Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt, Karl Plume
in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)