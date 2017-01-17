UPDATE 3-Wal-Mart pledges to keep hiring pace in U.S. this year

(Adds details on job creation, type of jobs, Trump quote, job
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will create
about 10,000 jobs in the United States this year as part of a
previously announced plan, it said on Tuesday, as
President-elect Donald Trump puts pressure on companies to hire
more U.S. workers.
The world's largest retailer joined companies like General
Motors Co and Amazon.com Inc, which have rushed
to announce their plans to add U.S. jobs. Trump, who takes
office on Friday, has repeatedly singled out and criticized U.S.
companies across industries for not doing more to keep jobs in
the United States.
The additional jobs at Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S.
employer, would represent less than 1 percent of its U.S.
workforce of about 1.5 million and are consistent with its
hiring in previous years.
Most of the new employees, including hourly workers,
department managers and supervisors, will be in 59 new stores
announced in October as part of a $6.8 billion capital spending
plan for the fiscal year beginning in February.
Store openings will decline from 130 this year. Wal-Mart
hopes to offset that drop by adding positions for e-commerce
services like online grocery pick-up, a spokesman said.
The new stores in the next fiscal year will also support
about 24,000 construction jobs.
"We view this as an opportunity to participate in an ongoing
conversation about the private sector's role and address the
contribution we are making to the community," Wal-Mart spokesman
Lorenzo Lopez said.
Wal-Mart's announcement comes as it has been letting
thousands of U.S. employees go so it can focus more on
e-commerce and putting more staff on the sales floor.
The company said last week that it would cut hundreds of
human resources jobs and last year announced plans to eliminate
thousands of back-office positions. Wal-Mart said it had offered
"customer-facing jobs" to many of those workers.
Other companies have also announced plans to add or save
jobs.
GM said on Tuesday that it would invest an additional $1
billion in its U.S. factories and move some production from
Mexico, moves that would create or retain 1,500 jobs. As of
December 2015, it employed 97,000 U.S. workers.
German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG, which
is buying U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, pledged on
Tuesday to maintain its more than 9,000 U.S. jobs and add 3,000
new U.S. high-tech positions.
Trump has taken credit for these statements. "With all of
the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking
office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our
country ... I believe the people are seeing 'big stuff,'" he
tweeted on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart also said that by July, it would open 160 training
academies, adding to the 40 it already has. More than 225,000
workers will receive up to six weeks of specialty training and
graduate from the academies in the coming fiscal year, the
company said.
