Wal-Mart to unveil new service with electronic payments provider

NEW YORK, April 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said on Wednesday that it will announce a new service with
electronic payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc on
Thursday, but gave no other details.
Neither Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, nor Euronet,
would comment ahead of a conference call for media, investors
and analysts on Thursday morning.
Euronet, based in Leawood, Kansas, said in its most recent
annual report that its main offerings were automated teller
machine and point-of-sale services, card outsourcing and card-
issuing services, as well as electronic payment products and
money transfer services.
Wal-Mart U.S. last year got about 1 percent of annual sales
from financial services such as money orders, prepaid cards,
wire transfers, check cashing and bill payments, according to
its latest annual report.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)