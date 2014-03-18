Wal-Mart to let shoppers exchange used videogames

March 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
will allow shoppers to trade in used videogames for anything
from groceries to gadgets across its 3,100 stores from March 26.
The trade-in service will accept games for popular consoles
like the Sony PlayStation3 and Microsoft Xbox 360, and customers
can in return buy anything at Walmart and Sam's Club, both in
stores and online, Wal-Mart said.
"Gaming continues to be an important business for us and
we're actively taking aim at the $2 billion pre-owned videogame
opportunity," Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and
marketing officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
The traded-in games will be refurbished and made available
to buyers later this year.
Retailers such as Best Buy Co, Target Corp
and GameStop Corp also offer trade-in programs for used
videogames.