CORRECTED-Walmart gives cardholders gas discount through Dec. 24

(Deletes paragraph five, which said the program covered 18
states in 2011; it covered 20 states in 2011, as will be the
case in 2012)
Aug 29 Walmart will soon cut gasoline prices by
up to 15 cents per gallon for drivers in 20 U.S. states who pay
with its cards in a bid to appeal to loyal shoppers hit by big
price increases at the pump.
Patrons paying with a Walmart MoneyCard or Walmart credit
card will save 15 cents per gallon from Aug. 31 through Dec. 24,
while others who use a Walmart gift card will get 10 cents off,
`Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday.
The promotion comes as Wal-Mart, the world's largest
retailer, tries to attract shoppers heading into the holiday
season. Last week, Walmart said it would bring back layaway a
month early, giving U.S. shoppers under economic pressure more
time to pay for holiday gifts.
The latest "gas rollback," at more than 1,000 gas stations,
follows a similar 2011 program that ran for a longer period of
time.
Last year's promotion ran from June 29 through Christmas
Eve.
Gasoline prices are not at record highs but have been rising
in recent months and jumped this week as Hurricane Isaac
threatened to batter the U.S. oil refining belt. Any significant
damage to refineries or extended outages could push gas prices
higher.
After Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, battered the
Gulf coast in 2005, U.S. gas prices jumped more than 45 cents in
a single week.
The average price for regular gasoline was $3.80 on
Wednesday morning, up from nearly $3.49 a month ago and $3.61 a
year earlier, according to AAA data. In July 2008, the average
price hit an all-time high of $4.11.
Walmart is not alone in trying to woo shoppers with
lower-priced gasoline.
Grocery chain Kroger Co often offers gasoline
discounts to loyal patrons. Warehouse clubs Costco Wholesale
Corp, Wal-Mart's Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club
monitor prices at nearby stations and try to match or undercut
them to lure drivers.
Walmart's 2011 "gas rollback" plan offered 10 cents off per
gallon for patrons using a Walmart gift, money or credit card at
participating gas stations. The offer was originally set to run
through September, then extended through Dec. 24.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)