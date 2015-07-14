Wal-Mart sued over denying health insurance to gay worker's wife

| July 14
July 14 A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee
sued the retailer on Tuesday, saying its prior policy of denying
health insurance benefits to the spouses of gay employees
violated gender discrimination laws.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, seeks
nationwide class-action status.
Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer, began offering
health insurance benefits to same-sex spouses last year, after
the Supreme Court in 2013 struck down part of the Defense of
Marriage Act that denied federal benefits to married gay
couples.
Jackie Cote, an office manager who has worked at Walmart
stores in Maine and Massachusetts since 1999, said in the
lawsuit that her wife, Diana Smithson, developed cancer in 2012
and that the denial of insurance led to $150,000 in medical
debt, hampering her recovery.
Cote and Smithson were married in Massachusetts in 2004, the
same year a court ruling made the state the first in the country
to allow gay nuptials.
Smithson worked for Wal-Mart until 2008, when she left to
care for Cote's elderly mother, according to the lawsuit. The
company then repeatedly denied requests by Cote to add her wife
to her insurance policy.
When Cote brought her claims to the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission, Wal-Mart said federal
anti-discrimination laws did not apply to lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender employees, so it did not have to offer benefits
to their spouses.
Cote's lawsuit called the policy a form of gender
discrimination because the wife of a male employee would receive
health insurance, and even after the 2014 change, Wal-Mart
workers still live with the uncertainty of losing spousal
coverage.
"Benefits provided by Wal-Mart as a matter of grace ... are
not secure and could potentially be withdrawn just when large
health care costs are incurred," the lawsuit says.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment except to say its
benefits coverage before the 2014 change was legal.
Cote is represented by Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders.
The rights group is seeking to certify a nationwide class of
current and former gay Wal-Mart employees who were legally
married before 2014, when the company began covering same-sex
spouses.
The Supreme Court last month said the U.S. Constitution
provided same-sex couples the right to marry, making their
marriages legal in all 50 states.
The case is Cote v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S. District Court
for the District of Massachusetts, case number 15-cv-12945.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)