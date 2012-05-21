Proxy adviser urges vote against Wal-Mart CEO

May 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders should vote against Chief Executive Michael Duke, Lee Scott and five other board nominees, proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co said on Monday.

The firm said it was basing its recommendation on news reports that Wal-Mart failed to fully investigate allegations of widespread bribery by company officials in Mexico, a key foreign market for Wal-Mart.

Duke was the company's vice chairman and Scott was CEO during the period of the alleged bribery.

Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders vote against Aida Alvarez, Michele Burns, James Cash, Arne Sorenson and Christopher Williams. The proxy adviser said the five served on the audit committee when there was a failure to fully investigate the bribery allegations.

Last week, another proxy adviser, Egan Jones, recommended shareholders withhold their votes for Duke and Scott for their role in the bribery allegations.