Proxy adviser urges vote against Wal-Mart CEO

May 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders
should vote against Chief Executive Michael Duke, Lee Scott and
five other board nominees, proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co said
on Monday.
The firm said it was basing its recommendation on news
reports that Wal-Mart failed to fully investigate allegations of
widespread bribery by company officials in Mexico, a key foreign
market for Wal-Mart.
Duke was the company's vice chairman and Scott was CEO
during the period of the alleged bribery.
Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders vote against Aida
Alvarez, Michele Burns, James Cash, Arne Sorenson and
Christopher Williams. The proxy adviser said the five served on
the audit committee when there was a failure to fully
investigate the bribery allegations.
Last week, another proxy adviser, Egan Jones, recommended
shareholders withhold their votes for Duke and Scott for their
role in the bribery allegations.