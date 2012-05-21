UPDATE 1-Proxy advisers urges vote against Wal-Mart CEO

May 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders
should vote against Chief Executive Michael Duke, former CEO Lee
Scott and other board nominees, two influential proxy advisory
firms said.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co made
their recommendations in the wake of a New York Times report
that said that Wal-Mart failed to fully investigate allegations
last decade of widespread bribery by company officials in
Mexico, a key foreign market for Wal-Mart. The Glass Lewis
report was released on Monday and the ISS report came last week.
Scott was CEO during the period of the alleged bribery and
Duke was head of Wal-Mart International when the allegations
were being looked at by the company.
"If the account in the New York Times is accurate, the
decision by Scott and Duke to enable executives implicated in
the bribery allegations to conduct the company's investigation
into those allegations reflects a staggering lack of judgment,"
ISS, the largest proxy adviser, wrote in recommending votes
against Duke, Scott, chairman Robson Walton and Christopher
Williams, chairman of the board's audit committee.
Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders vote against
Scott, Duke and Williams, as well as Aida Alvarez, Michele
Burns, James Cash, Arne Sorenson. The proxy adviser said that
Williams, Alvarez, Burns, Cash and Sorenson served on the audit
committee when there was a failure to fully investigate the
bribery allegations
Glass Lewis, the second-largest proxy adviser, recommended a
vote for Walton.
Also last week, another proxy adviser, Egan Jones,
recommended shareholders withhold their votes for Duke and Scott
for their role in the bribery allegations.
Wal-Mart has recommended votes in favor of all of the board
nominees. The recommendations of the proxy advisory firms may
have limited impact, as the family of Wal-Mart founder Sam
Walton owns almost 50 percent of the company's stock.
Wal-Mart shares ended up 1 percent to $63.04 on Monday,
hitting a fresh 52-week high. The stock plunged 7.5 percent in
the two days following the New York times report, but has gained
9.1 percent since then.